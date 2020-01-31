How to find internships and jobs on Capitol Hill

Come to this virtual session with 2 alumni to learn inside tips and tricks to stand out in the process for competitive opportunities in DC on and around the Hill.

Thursday, February 13 in Davis Library 105A. RSVP here.

Arun Revana ’01 has been the legislative director to Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) since 2013. He previously worked in the office of former Senator Daniel Akaka (D-HI) and for an architecture firm in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jenna Lifhits ’15 handles national security and defense issues for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). She was previously a reporter.