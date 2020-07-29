Hispanic Foundation Federal Policy intern this fall

Founded in 1990, the mission of Hispanic Federation (HF) is to empower and advance Hispanic and Latino communities. Hispanic Federation provides grants and services to a broad network of Latino non-profit agencies serving the most vulnerable members of our communities and advocates nationally on vital issues of education, health, immigration, civil rights, economic empowerment, civic engagement, and the environment.

With offices in New York, Washington D.C., Connecticut, and Florida, North Carolina, HF uplifts millions of Hispanic children, youth, and families locally and nationally through three essential service pillars: membership services/grant-making, advocacy, and community programs. For more information, please visit www.HispanicFederation.org.

Hispanic Federation’s D.C. office is responsible for federal policy advocacy that impacts our 100+ member organizations. Working alongside members of Congress and through national coalitions, Hispanic Federation’s role is to fight for fair policies and equity for our members and Hispanic and immigrant communities in general. The federal policy priority areas for the HF D.C. office include immigration, environment (climate change and public lands), rebuilding Puerto Rico, health, education, and civil rights.

Click here to apply in Handshake.