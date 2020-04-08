Global Affairs Career Forum – virtual – on April 23

What does a career in international affairs really look like?

On April 23rd, the Women’s Foreign Policy Group and NYU are co-hosting our first virtual international affairs forum. The program will include an online panel discussion, followed by breakout sessions with international affairs professionals. Participants will have the chance to connect with mid- and senior-level experts to gain practical career advice and to ask their own questions about our mentors’ career paths and today’s global job market.



Panel Discussion: Launching Your Career in International Affairs

The program will open with an online panel conversation with international affairs practitioners. You’ll hear how they got started and what advice they have for you as you launch your career.



Breakout Sessions: Virtual Mentoring Roundtables

Attendees will break out into smaller virtual roundtable conversations to give students and recent graduates the chance to ask more in-depth questions of our mentors.



April 23, 2020 | 4:00 to 5:30 PM EST REGISTER

Space is limited. Advance registration is required.



Please direct any questions to programs@wfpg.org or (202) 429-2692. Learn more about WFPG’s mentoring programs.