Free student loan helpline to afford law school

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with our nearly 200 Member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of our Company’s mission since 1983.

The AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability℠ offers on-campus and online financial education programming and resources to help students confidently manage their finances on their way to achieving personal and professional success.

You don’t need to go it alone. If you need help applying for financial aid, understanding scholarships, grants, loan terms and/or evaluating your student loan repayment options, contact AccessConnex by AccessLex.

Our team of Accredited Financial Counselors (AFC®) deliver clear, unbiased and accurate financial information to help you understand your options and feel more confident about the financial decisions ahead.

You can call, email or chat with a member of our team Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. You can also schedule an appointment directly with a counselor at a time most convenient for you.

Check out the details here