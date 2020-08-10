Diplomacy Seminar for students from underrepresented groups

The Cox-State Department Diplomacy Seminar is a competitive, fully funded professional exploration program for undergraduate students from groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service who want to gain a better understanding of the role of diplomats in promoting diplomacy and to learn about the educational, internship, and career opportunities in the Foreign Service and Civil Service at the Department of State.

The seminar promotes professional development through doing, offering participants the opportunity to learn about the Department through direct engagement with distinguished ambassadors, Foreign Service Officers, and Department employees.

Professional Development Benefits

Learn how the Department leads America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance by advancing the interests of the American people, their safety, and economic prosperity

Personally engage with Foreign Service Officers and others in international facing careers

Learn about the education and career opportunities available through the Department of State

Discuss career goals and strategies

Build your resume by sharing knowledge and opportunities with your peers as a Student Ambassador

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen,

Be 18 years of age or older by October 18, 2020,

Be enrolled in an undergraduate program, or demonstrate intent to return within one year if not currently enrolled,

Have an established grade point average of 3.2 or above, and

Be able to participate in all aspects of the program for the full duration of the program.

Click HERE to learn more and apply. Deadline is August 26