Democratic Governors Association fall internships

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA), the independent, non-profit, campaign committee responsible for electing and supporting Democratic Governors, is seeking interns for the Fall 2020 term.

The DGA works closely with the state and Washington, D.C. offices of the Democratic Governors as well as many other national Democratic and progressive organizations. DGA internships allow interested students to obtain practical political experience within the DGA Fundraising & Events Department including donor research, policy research, fundraising/event management, and administrative support to the DGA staff who is responsible for working with the nation’s Democratic Governors to raise money for the DGA.

Check out the details in Handshake here.