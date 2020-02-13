DC Internship with House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, Pacific and Nonproliferation

Representative Ami Bera (CA-07) is seeking an intern to assist with his work as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This opportunity is open to candidates who demonstrate an interest in international affairs and public policy, and have experience or focus in the areas that fall under the subcommittee’s jurisdiction. Although internships in are unpaid, students will gain invaluable work experience. The hours are flexible but generally run 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Intern duties include, but are not limited to, scheduling meetings, attending briefings, researching legislation & drafting memos for the Subcommittee, preparing materials for hearings and meetings, and various day-to-day office tasks. Applicants should possess excellent written and oral communication skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office programs.

To apply please send a resume with cover letter to Ryan.Uyehara@mail.house.gov.