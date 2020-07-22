Civic Digital Fellow – open for fall

A first-of-its-kind technology internship program for innovative students to solve pressing problems in federal agencies.

Civic Digital Fellows are mission-driven, student software engineers, data scientists, product managers, and designers who innovate at the intersection of technology and public service.



For the first time ever, we’re launching a Fall Fellowship in response to the effects of COVID-19 on university campuses. The Fall Fellowship will take place virtually over the course of 10 weeks, from October to December.

Just like our in-person Fellowship, students will be expected to work for 40 hours/week and will receive a competitive stipend ($6,000+), one-on-one mentorship, and access to exclusive professional and community programming.

Applications are due on August 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Check out application details HERE.