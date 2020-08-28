US State Department summer 2021 internship deadline is Sept 16
|U.S. Department of State Student Internship Program (Unpaid)
Now Accepting Applications
|The U.S. Department of State is currently accepting applications for the U.S. Department of State Summer 2021 Student Internship Program (Unpaid).
Please visit the Intern section of our careers website for more information about the U.S. Department of State Summer 2021 Student Internship Program (Unpaid), and to learn about the selection process and which office may be right for you.
Visit USAJOBS.gov to view and apply to the announcement. Please note that the deadline to submit completed applications is September 16, 2020.
We suggest that you submit your application as early as possible to ensure that all documents have been uploaded properly and to account for any technical glitches that may occur.
U.S. citizenship is required. If you have any questions or would like to search for topics of interest, please visit our forums or FAQs at careers.state.gov.
We appreciate your interest in a career with the U.S. Department of State.
Law and Legal Education Webinar with Stanford Law School Dean
You are invited to a special live streaming event:
Law and Legal Education and the Challenges of 2020:
A Conversation with Dean Jenny Martinez of
Stanford Law School
Monday, August 31, 2020 4-5 p.m. ET
|What is the role of law and legal education at this complex time in our world? Is this a good time to go to law school? Does the legal profession have a special role to play amid these challenges? Aspiring and current law students, legal educators, lawyers, and the public are invited to join us for the second anniversary edition of Live with Kellye & Ken on Monday, August 31, at 4:00 p.m. ET as we explore these and related topics with Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez, a leading expert on international and constitutional law, who is also a formidable litigator as well as the author of The Slave Trade and the Origins of International Human Rights Law and numerous influential articles.
Kellye Testy, president and CEO of LSAC, will conduct an in-depth interview with Dean Martinez, the Richard E. Lang Professor of Law at Stanford.
Ken Randall, the president of iLaw, will facilitate the discussion. Both Testy and Randall also served as law school deans for many years.
REGISTER HERE
US Dept of Commerce China Office Fall internship
The Global Markets Office of China (GM China) in the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce welcomes applications for five unpaid virtual part-time internships this fall.
Interns will work with GM China staff from Commerce Department headquarters in Washington, DC, as well as with Foreign Commercial Service employees based at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and in U.S. Consulates in China (including in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Wuhan).
Check it out in Handshake HERE
Refugees International Fall internship
An alum reached out to me to share: “I’m writing because my organization is offering virtual internships for the fall. While they are unpaid, I can guarantee that they will be a hands-on learning experience where people can boast about concrete products they’ve produced by the end.
I work on the communications team, and we are looking for a student interested in refugee issues, creative, sharp writer, and has graphic design or video editing skills. I’d be happy to speak with any students who are interested.”
Let me know if you’d like a referral to the Midd grad.
See the communications internship page here.
And other internships here.
MIDDVantage: Careers on Capitol Hill – New Series Launched!
We are excited to share our THIRD MIDDVantage series, Exploring Careers on Capitol Hill! The first episode is:
An Overview of How Congress Works: History, Mechanics, and the State of Affairs with our guest Matthew Dickinson, PhD, Professor of Political Science at Middlebury College.
Check out the latest episode (37 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.
ClearPath Strategies – Fall consulting internship
ClearPath Strategies is a boutique research and consulting firm. Our mission is to promote game-changing leaders and progressive forces around the world who tirelessly strive to make life better for more people. We provide research-based strategic advice and campaign support to politicians, business leaders, and advocacy organizations around the world. We help good people do great things that impact people in a positive way, and we have fun doing it.
We are seeking mission-driven candidates with excellent communication and analytical skills; interest in politics, global affairs, and public opinion research; and a healthy intellectual curiosity. You will fit in and probably like this job if you like learning about new places and new issues; enjoy taking on different challenges and tasks each day; have a strong work ethic and can work with either limited or explicit instruction; can work in a non-traditional office environment (co-working space); can juggle multiple tasks of varying intensity and difficulty, simultaneously; share ClearPath’s mission; are able to perform at a quick pace and have flexible hours; have a sense of humor.
Apply now on Handshake here. This is an alumni sponsored opportunity.
Diplomacy Seminar for students from underrepresented groups
The Cox-State Department Diplomacy Seminar is a competitive, fully funded professional exploration program for undergraduate students from groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service who want to gain a better understanding of the role of diplomats in promoting diplomacy and to learn about the educational, internship, and career opportunities in the Foreign Service and Civil Service at the Department of State.
The seminar promotes professional development through doing, offering participants the opportunity to learn about the Department through direct engagement with distinguished ambassadors, Foreign Service Officers, and Department employees.
Professional Development Benefits
- Learn how the Department leads America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance by advancing the interests of the American people, their safety, and economic prosperity
- Personally engage with Foreign Service Officers and others in international facing careers
- Learn about the education and career opportunities available through the Department of State
- Discuss career goals and strategies
- Build your resume by sharing knowledge and opportunities with your peers as a Student Ambassador
Eligibility
Applicants must:
- Be a U.S. citizen,
- Be 18 years of age or older by October 18, 2020,
- Be enrolled in an undergraduate program, or demonstrate intent to return within one year if not currently enrolled,
- Have an established grade point average of 3.2 or above, and
- Be able to participate in all aspects of the program for the full duration of the program.
Click HERE to learn more and apply. Deadline is August 26
The “How-Tos” of Becoming a Competitive Candidate for Public Affairs/Public Policy Programs
Check out this program on Wednesday, August 26 from 6-7:30 PM ET
Click HERE to RSVP
MIDDVantage: Careers in International Development – New Episode Available!
We are excited to share the final episode of our series:
The Work of Humanitarian NGOs Compared with International Development Organizations with our guest Trisha Bury ’07 MIIS, Area Director of Programs for Mercy Corps in Northeast Syria.
Check out the latest episode (34 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.
Peace Corps Information Session on 8/27
If you are a rising college senior, come learn how you can jumpstart your career with the Peace Corps. Serving in the Peace Corps is a great way to immerse yourself in a new culture, learn a new language, and have the experience of a lifetime.
Thursday, August 27 from 3-4 pm EST
This information session is specifically targeted toward students graduating in 2021 and will touch on the amazing work Peace Corps Volunteers accomplish abroad. It will also focus on opportunities Volunteers can take advantage of once they return from service.
The application window is currently open for positions projected to depart for service in summer 2021.
Sign up to attend in Handshake here.