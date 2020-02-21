Vermont Business Strategy & Consulting PAID Summer Internship

For students interested in leading a business, non-profit, or other organization, or in management consulting as a career, this internship provides an in-depth hands-on experience working on key strategic management issues for a local enterprise.

Professor of the Practice Ami Biswas will be your mentor and facilitator during the summer. You will apply to 1 of the 3 choices of projects. Interns will participate in a short orientation in late April on campus and should expect to spend 30 hours per week from early June to late July on this internship, primarily working on their projects, but also including a weekly review session with the other interns.

Interns will receive guidance and mentoring from clients and an experienced management & strategy consultant. Interns will receive a stipend of $3,000 and on campus housing is available.

Rising sophomores and juniors are encouraged to apply.

Click HERE to apply for the role. Deadline is March 2, but apply soon!