The state of the Global Job Market in COVID-19

“COVID-19 has affected every industry in every corner of the globe. For some—like healthcare, e-commerce, education, and tech—it’s growth. For most, this time is clouded with unemployment, hiring freezes, and even business closures. It’s a good time to be in some industries and a challenging time for others.

We wanted to take our own deep dive into the state of hiring during COVID-19. So, we asked you to help us keep tabs on hiring freezes. Now, we have a completely user-generated list of companies that are hiring, freezing, rescinding offers, and even furloughing.

And we didn’t stop there. We teamed up with the folks at Clearbit to enrich the data further, surveying more than 7,000 companies to find out who’s doing what, where, and why. Here’s what we found.”

