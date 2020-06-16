Remote Internship Available Immediately

Connor O’Brien ’83 and Adam Wisco ’20 have posted a great opportunity for this summer.

Beanstox is looking for entrepreneurial, versatile, problem-solving undergraduates (or recent grads) who are still searching for a remote summer 2020 internship opportunity. Interns will play a large role in the development of the company, working directly to assist with current projects.

Beanstox is an innovative fintech startup providing an automated internet-based investment advisory service to help people reach their financial goals. The Beanstox app automates the investment process for users, just create a goal, set an automatic deposit amount, and watch your wealth grow.

Interns will have the opportunity to work with one of a variety of teams, including:

General Marketing

Content/Strategy

Digital Marketing

Data Analytics

Product Management

Investing Analytics

Campus Recruitment

Please check out “Beanstox” in the app store and www.beanstox.com for more info. In your application cover letter please provide us comments on the App and suggestions of how you can help during an internship.

Complete details are available on Handshake. Apply now, or before July 1st.