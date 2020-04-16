Online Case Interview Workshop April 21

Most management consulting firms incorporate some form of case interview into their interview process. Cases are often viewed by students as daunting and/or intimidating. The purpose of this workshop is to provide an overview of what case interviewing is and how students can practice before the kick-off of interview season, and run through an interactive case interview in real time.

Join the session on Tuesday, April 21 at 7pm. Register by clicking HERE and going to Handshake.

The workshop is hosted by Brendan Boler, a Presidential Fellow at the University of Virginia’s Data Science Institute. Boler specializes in management consulting, high-performance coaching, and talent assessment and selection. He has extensive experience within the fields of management consulting and banking, having worked at Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. This workshop is sponsored by the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce Graduate Admissions Office.