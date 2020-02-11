Oliver Wyman Diversity Forums

Oliver Wyman is hosting 2 OW Diversity Forum events this spring, open to sophomore and junior students, to learn about life at OW, hear project examples, and to interview for a role with the firm. The forums also provide an opportunity to connect with OW employees from our various employee resource groups (ERGs). These groups include:

EMPOWERED – Employees of Oliver Wyman Enabling Racial and Ethnic Diversity

WOW – Women of Oliver Wyman

GLOW – Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Trans* (LGBT+) Colleagues and Allies

The first forum is in Chicago on Friday, March 27th, which happens to be over Middlebury’s spring break. The application link is here and the deadline is Sunday, February 23rd.

The second forum is in New York City on Friday, April 24th. The application link is here and the deadline is Sunday, March 22nd.

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across 26 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. There are many alumni who work at OW and this would be a great experience.