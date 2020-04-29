Middlebury Interest Group at Deloitte

Check out this great photo sent to us by Cam McClearn ’87. It is of members of the Middlebury Interest Group within Deloitte – modeling their Middlebury gear during a recent team meeting.

Cam McClearn ’87, Francisco Peschiera ‘01, Kaitlin Ofman ‘10, Maeve McGilloway ‘10, Andrew Ostroff ’10.5, Tyler MacNee ‘12, Derek Whelan ‘12, Sam Michelman ’12 (not pictured – left the call early), Adrian Kerester ‘15, Caroline Guiot ‘16, Matt Floyd ’17.5, Hannah Ouyachi ‘18, Wesley Becton IV ‘18, Violet Low-Beinart ‘ 19, Isabel Lindsay ‘19, Peter McClearn ’21.5