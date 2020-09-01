Middlebury Consulting Group applications open now – deadline Sept. 7

Middlebury Consulting Group (MCG) applications are now open! MCG is the largest student-run pre-professional club on campus, and we work with local businesses and nonprofits to provide them with a range of free consulting services. We cover everything from providing advice on social media strategy to collecting and analyzing client data. All MCG members receive access to extensive training, practical project experience, and a robust alumni network across a variety of industries to mentor you through your job and internship searches.

All are welcome to apply by 11:59pm on Monday, September 7th at: go/applymcg/

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at mcg@middlebury.edu!”