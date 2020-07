The Sophomore (second-year) Diversity Leaders Internship program (SDLI) provides first-hand experience with consulting at McKinsey & Company to a highly select group of undergraduate students who are Black, African American, Hispanic, Latino, and/or part of Indigenous groups in North America. Candidates who are currently undergraduate sophomores or in their second-year of undergraduate studies at U.S. or Canadian universities are eligible to apply.

Click HERE to learn more and apply in Handshake