McKinsey recruiting process details

Timeline/process:

Application deadlines: Full-time Business Analyst (BA): September 7th BA Intern: September 13th Sophomore Diversity Leaders Internship: October 4



1. Tips to Prepare

Review the McKinsey Careers page here that reviews the qualities we are looking for in potential candidates. Make sure that your resume is reflective of the aspects of your background and experience that map onto these qualities.

Focus on impact: When framing your previous roles and experiences, think about the impact as well as the tasks and responsibilities involved.

Keep it to one page: Your resume should fit onto one page and highlight your most recent accomplishments and experiences. Everything that is on the page should be adding to your candidacy.

Be yourself: The diversity of backgrounds and experiences in our people is what makes our firm unique. We are not specifically looking for certain majors or profiles, so we encourage all interested candidates to apply.

Forgo the cover letter: Cover letters are not required. Unless you have a special circumstance (transfer, gap in education, etc), we recommend that you apply with only your resume and the online application.

2. How to Apply (for summer 2021 internships and start dates) – Our application process is very simple. All we require is a current copy of your resume and an unofficial copy your transcript. We will begin reviewing applications after each deadline and will reach out at that time.

For graduation dates between December 2020 – August 2021 ; or students currently completing their final year in a non-business, 2-year master’s program with less than 3 years of work experience, please apply for the Business Analyst role here by September 7th at 11:59pm ET

; or students currently completing their final year in a non-business, 2-year master’s program with less than 3 years of work experience, please apply for the Business Analyst role here by September 7th at 11:59pm ET For graduation dates between December 2021 – August 2022 , please apply for the Business Analyst Intern role here by September 13th at 11:59pm ET

, please apply for the Business Analyst Intern role here by September 13th at 11:59pm ET For graduation dates between December 2022 – August 2023, we do have a Sophomore Diversity Leaders Internship program (SDLI) that provides opportunities for Undergraduate candidates who identify as Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and/or Native American. This internship provides students first-hand experience with consulting at McKinsey & Company. Please apply for the SDLI role here by October 4th at 11:59pm ET

3. Office Locations – All applications are screened on behalf of the Firm. However, we ask candidates to select up to three offices they are interested in. You can find more information on our offices here.

4. Connect – Be sure to visit our website to get to know a few of our colleagues and get the inside scoop on life at McKinsey.

