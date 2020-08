Check out this McKinsey information Session with alumni talking about their work in consulting.

Tuesday, August 27 at 4 pm EST.

This virtual event will be a conversation with several Midd grads to learn about the business analyst role and the journey they took after Midd. Both jobs and internships. Open to all students and all majors. Upcoming deadlines are in September so plan now to help yourself stand out in the application process. Check Handshake for the registration and Zoom link soon.