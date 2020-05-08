CCI Career Paths

Master Class on acing the new ways of working in a new world


Caught amidst rapidly changing times, we find ourselves trying to make work, work for us! How do we adapt and rise in this situation? What can we do to re-invent ourselves in the workplace and be new-world ready? Join us for an interactive session on the new ways of working, learning and acing interviews in today’s virtually connected world – after all, when the ways of the world change, we need to be ready for transformation!”

Friday, May 15 at 1 pm EST

Click HERE to register.

This learning opportunity is provided by GenPact. Genpact is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies.

