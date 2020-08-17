Life Sciences Consulting Information Session

Monday, August 24th 2020, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm EDT

Artisan is hosting a virtual information session for students interested in pursuing a career in life sciences consulting. The session will include information on the day-to-day role of a life sciences consultant as well as the types of work that we do. During the session we will walk you through the general application and interview process for most consulting firms and give you some tips and tricks that can help you during these interviews. There will also be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation to make sure we answer all of your specific questions!

Organization: Artisan Healthcare Consulting is a management consulting firm that provides strategic insights to healthcare product companies. We bring expertise in some of the most complex healthcare markets and in quantitative techniques to evaluate our clients’ opportunities and performance. Artisan leadership has helped clients ranging from global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device companies with billion-dollar brands to emerging, venture backed organizations that are just beginning to evaluate how to commercialize or partner their products. We are founded on the belief that a consulting company should exceed expectations – every time.