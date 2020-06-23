Introduction to Consulting Series

Check out this workshop series offered by the UVA McIntire School of Commerce. Most management consulting firms incorporate some form of case interview into their interview process. Cases are often viewed by students as daunting and/or intimidating. The purpose of this workshop is to provide an overview of what case interviewing is and how students can practice before the kick‐off of interview season, and run through interactive case interviews in real time.

First session is Tuesday, June 30 and three more follow throughout the summer.

To register and get more details, click here: https://consulting-series.mcintire.virginia.edu/