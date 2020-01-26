Good job for Febs in Executive Search

Dinte Global Executive Search is a retained executive search consultancy that integrates over 25 years of talent acquisition and human capital strategy with 30+ years of business strategy to create unique value for our clients. Our clients retain us to identify, evaluate, and develop relationships with transformative C-suite and business leaders who have a significant impact on the growth and operations of their businesses.

The successful candidate in the Associate Program will thrive in a leading-edge and entrepreneurial environment. Associates develop the tools to think analytically in client meetings and conduct research to uncover best-in-class talent. They demonstrate excellent writing and PowerPoint presentation skills. They work closely with Dinte leadership and have the opportunity to chart their own career development with mentorship. The Associates split their time conducting research, interacting with the consulting team, creating deliverables, and participating in client and candidate meetings.

This was brought to our attention from a Bowdoin grad happy to get apps from Midd! Apply in Handshake HERE.