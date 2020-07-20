CCI Career Paths

EY-Parthenon Connect – Intro to Consulting event


EY-Parthenon Connect 

2020 Undergraduate program August 20–21, 2020 | Virtual 

EY-Parthenon Connect is an opportunity for Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic, Native American and LGBTQ+ undergraduate students (rising juniors and rising seniors) to learn more about strategy consulting as a career path. The event will feature: 

  • Seminars on what strategy consulting is, EY-Parthenon’s approach to solving cases, the associate and summer associate roles, and career trajectory 
  • Opportunities to network with senior leadership at the organization 
  • Time to connect with peers from other top schools 
  • Opportunity to interview for a summer or full-time associate role 

Apply today

  • Please complete a short online application and a statement of interest in the event here.
  • Application deadline: August 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET
  • Applicants will be notified of acceptance by August 10, 2020. This event will be virtual, and additional details will be provided after your attendance is confirmed.
