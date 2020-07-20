EY-Parthenon Connect – Intro to Consulting event

EY-Parthenon Connect
2020 Undergraduate program August 20–21, 2020 | Virtual
EY-Parthenon Connect is an opportunity for Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic, Native American and LGBTQ+ undergraduate students (rising juniors and rising seniors) to learn more about strategy consulting as a career path. The event will feature:
- Seminars on what strategy consulting is, EY-Parthenon’s approach to solving cases, the associate and summer associate roles, and career trajectory
- Opportunities to network with senior leadership at the organization
- Time to connect with peers from other top schools
- Opportunity to interview for a summer or full-time associate role
Apply today
- Please complete a short online application and a statement of interest in the event here.
- Application deadline: August 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET
- Applicants will be notified of acceptance by August 10, 2020. This event will be virtual, and additional details will be provided after your attendance is confirmed.