EY-Parthenon Connect – Intro to Consulting event

EY-Parthenon Connect

2020 Undergraduate program August 20–21, 2020 | Virtual

EY-Parthenon Connect is an opportunity for Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic, Native American and LGBTQ+ undergraduate students (rising juniors and rising seniors) to learn more about strategy consulting as a career path. The event will feature:

Seminars on what strategy consulting is, EY-Parthenon’s approach to solving cases, the associate and summer associate roles, and career trajectory

Opportunities to network with senior leadership at the organization

Time to connect with peers from other top schools

Opportunity to interview for a summer or full-time associate role

