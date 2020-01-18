Deadline Monday, Jan. 20th for Wells Fargo Investment Banking Diversity Summit

You’re invited to apply to attend a unique leadership conference that will introduce you to the opportunities and culture of Wells Fargo. The two-day Sophomore Diversity Summit is designed to provide high-performing sophomores from diverse backgrounds with the chance to explore a career in investment banking. You will have the chance to interview with hiring managers for paid summer internships which give you the chance to become a member of the Wells Fargo team and see what it’s like to start your career with Wells Fargo.

Summit activities

Learn about Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), the financial services industry, and careers in investment banking

Meet with senior management & CIB professionals

Participate in information sessions, panels, and networking events

Interview for a position for the 2020 Sophomore Summer Analyst Program

Summit location and dates

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina Date: March 5 -6, 2020 All travel and meal expenses will be paid by Wells Fargo

Application details

To apply, visit the 2020 Sophomore Diversity Summit Application Page. Please submit your application by 11:59 PM EST on Monday, January 20th.

Qualifications

The summit is open to all sophomores inclusive of minorities, females, protected veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ interested in Investment Banking with an expected grad date of December 2021 or May/June2022.