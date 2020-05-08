Data-driven Tech and Advocacy Firm wants intern

REAL Strategies – a data-driven communications, technology and advocacy consulting firm – has an exciting opportunity for a paid, part-time (15-20 hrs./week) Client Services and Communications Intern for Summer 2020. This internship is ideal for recent college graduates or rising college seniors with relevant coursework/degrees in communications, political science, digital media, and information technology.

TargetSmart is a leading provider of political data and technology that enables campaigns and organizations to successfully communicate with large audiences, personalize outreach, and create lasting relationships. Our superior politically-focused, consultative approach combines consumer data, databases, data integration and consulting solutions for personalized multichannel marketing strategies. TargetSmart leverages over 25 years of experience in data management to deliver high-performance, reliable data products and solutions.

Apply in Handshake HERE. Deadline is May 18.