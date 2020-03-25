Copywriter summer intern at Bain & Company

Are you a writer? Do you use words to convey thoughts, emotions, and call-to-actions? Do you enjoy finding the perfect word for the perfect moment?

If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, you may be interested in FRWD@Bain’s copywriting internship.

The FRWD@Bain creative team is looking for qualified candidates for our summer internship. What will your day-to-day be like?

Your day will consist of anything and everything from headline creation to community management to understanding brand tone of voice and brainstorming. You’ll work side-by-side with your art director partner studying and creating for our various brands.

Learn more in Handshake and apply here.