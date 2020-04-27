Conversation with Liza Reynolds Merolla, Strategy and Operations Manager at Google

Liza Reynolds Merolla ‘08.5, Strategy and Operations Manager at Google

Major: Psychology

Could you briefly introduce your career and how did you make decisions at major transitional points? I graduated in February 2009 – a really difficult time to look for jobs – so I went with my Midd roommate to Africa for four months to volunteer and travel, which sparked my passion for international development. I moved to Washington DC to pursue this passion, and I had a couple short-term jobs before joining the Center for Global Development, an international development think tank. At CGD, I helped to open a new office in London and establish European policy research agenda for that team. I really enjoyed the business operations and strategic aspect of that work, which led me to pursue my MBA at Columbia University. After business school, I became a management consultant at MonitorDeloitte, designing corporate strategies for C-suite executives across industries. With my background in and passion for social impact, I also worked with several non-profit organizations on a pro bono basis.

After three years in consulting, I transitioned to Google’s strategy and operations team, working to support sales teams partnering with the world’s biggest advertisers. At Google, I work with senior sales leaders to set the strategy for their businesses and help their teams to execute against that strategy to hit their goals.

We know you have always been a big advocate for the Liberal Arts education. How would you suggest Middlebury students to take full advantage of their time at Middlebury while getting prepared for the job market? The Liberal Arts education teaches you how to think critically, communicate clearly, and develop strong interpersonal skills – these are all hugely valuable skills for any job in any industry. I think it is great to have a career plan or goal early on and try to take the intentional steps to achieve it. However, sometimes students get caught up trying to take all the “right” classes, do the most “desireable” extracurriculars, and find the “perfect” internship – being overly focused on this, they might miss other equally valuable experiences that Middlebury offers. For example, you may find long-lasting mentorship from a professor in a department outside of your area of study, or meet some great people through an on-campus activity that is different than what you’d normally do. There is nothing wrong with being goal-driven and career-oriented, but students should not forget to leave spaces for social interactions and extracurriculars that are enriching in their own way. Personally, I studied Psychology at Middlebury because I loved the classes and professors; even though I did not end up pursuing Psychology beyond the classroom, my holistic experience at Middlebury set me up for success in my career.

You have advised and mentored many students and young professionals in your career. What is your advice for students seeking mentors in their first jobs? Mentors have been and continue to be extremely important to me in my career. Many of my mentors from over the years have become close friends. To find a mentor, reach out to people who you have a connection to – a Middlebury alumni, a friend of your parents or a sibling, your friends’ coworkers – whatever it is, use that connection. Reach out through genuine, thoughtful communications – everyone is so busy and likely receiving many emails like this, so make yours stand out by making a personal connection and being gracious in what you’re asking of someone. If it was someone at my current company, I always tried to identify something I could volunteer to help that person with – a side project or being an extra set of hands at an event – because it helps to have the relationship be a two-way street. Finally, make sure you keep in touch with your mentors – every time I moved forward with an interview process, received a job offer, or was admitted to graduate school, I always reached out to update everyone who helped me along the way. Having genuine and ongoing communications with mentors can go a long way and can strengthen that relationship for the long term.

What was your most memorable experience at Middlebury? What were the things you enjoyed the most on campus? I really enjoyed the social and communal aspect of the dining hall; Middlebury is somewhat unique in that most students would eat three meals a day together on campus. Often, I would plan to grab a quick lunch, but ended up running into some friends, then other friends, and before I knew it a couple hours went by catching up with people. Connecting over food always brings people together, and the dining hall experience was a perfect way to unwind, laugh, and form long-lasting relationships. And of course, I loved to ski – some of my absolute favorite times as a Middlebury student were spent on the slopes with friends!

