Consulting job with summer 2021 start date

“Seurat Group is a boutique, data-driven management consulting and private equity firm with 20+ professionals specializing in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Our name comes from Georges Seurat, the pointillist painter. As with pointillism, we integrate many points of cultural, behavioral and sales data, identifying insights to help our clients and portfolio companies see the “bigger picture.”

Seurat Group consists of two core branches, across which employees work fluidly (note, Business Analysts are being recruited to primarily support Consulting at this time):

Consulting: Our consulting work involves creatively integrating multiple lenses of insight to challenge conventional wisdom and provide guidance for future growth. Our clients include leading Fortune 500 companies in food, beverage, personal care/beauty, and other consumer products categories.

Capital: Our market expertise guides our private equity investments, and we provide our portfolio companies with the resources and strategic insight of our consulting firm to accelerate growth. We invest in and advise start-up “challenger brands” who are driving significant, exciting change in the industry.

In short, we create value for our clients through leading-edge creative thinking, providing the clarity to act and invest in the future.

Our Culture:

The Seurat Group is a young firm with a driven, yet informal, collaborative culture. We strive to provide hands-on training, room for career development, and opportunities to learn by working closely with senior members of the organization. The Managing Partners all come from strong CPG backgrounds and have 20+ combined years in the consulting arena working with large CPG firms such as General Mills, Kraft, Clorox, etc. Overall, we look for team members who embody our core values:

Drive for results

Can-do attitude

Collaboration

Entrepreneurial passion

If this sounds like you, we are currently looking for Business Analysts and Associates to join our team! Click here to apply in Handshake