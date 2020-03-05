Consulting job for seniors

Mars & Co is a unique global force in the Strategy Consulting industry – yet keeps a low profile. At Mars & Co, you immediately get the opportunity to help provide high impact strategic and operational assistance to an elite group of mainly Fortune 100-sized companies. We have a hands-on learning environment that provides you with practical training and teaches you both problem-solving and business skills which translate into any business environment. We have an atmosphere where professionalism, individual initiative, creativity and analytical rigor are all highly prized and well rewarded.

Two May 2020 grads are already signed up to work there. And they want more! Read more and apply on Handshake here