Consulting internship via alum referral

ClearPath Strategies is a boutique research and consulting firm. Our team has served over 45 clients across tech, politics, business, and advocacy around the world. Our cross-domain expertise and market position give us the ability to connect how the world works today with what the world will become. Our mission is to promote game-changing leaders and progressive forces around the world who tirelessly strive to make life better for more people. We provide research-based strategic advice and campaign support to politicians, business leaders, and advocacy organizations around the world. We help good people do great things that impact people in a positive way, and we have fun doing it.

A recent grad reached out to CCI who is very interested in helping current students. Apply now in Handshake here.