CCI Career Paths

Explore

Business, Finance, and Consulting

Back to the news

Consulting Info Session for Class of 2021: Kearney


by

Virtual Summer Office Visits | Road to Kearney
Friday, August 7th
Time: 1:00- 2:00 ET
Virtual Location: Webex   Register
Are you a rising Senior interested in a career in consulting? Please join us virtually to learn more about our North American offices, our consultants and culture. Please register above. You will receive a confirmation email with more logistics closer to the event. For more information about opportunities at Kearney, please visit our Careers Website. We look forward to e-meeting you!  All the best, Kearney Campus Recruiting
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.