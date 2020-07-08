Consulting Info Session for Class of 2021: Kearney

|Virtual Summer Office Visits | Road to Kearney
Friday, August 7th
Time: 1:00- 2:00 ET
Virtual Location: Webex Register
|Are you a rising Senior interested in a career in consulting? Please join us virtually to learn more about our North American offices, our consultants and culture. Please register above. You will receive a confirmation email with more logistics closer to the event. For more information about opportunities at Kearney, please visit our Careers Website. We look forward to e-meeting you! All the best, Kearney Campus Recruiting