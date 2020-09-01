Consulting Diversity Bootcamp at Kearney

Kearney is happy to announce our virtual Undergrad Diversity Bootcamp is October 1-2!

The Kearney Undergrad Diversity Boot Camp aims to provide rising juniors of Black, Latinx, and Native American backgrounds with two days of learning about the firm, networking with Kearney consultants, and participating in case interview prep. Program participants will also be invited to interview for Kearney’s 2021 Summer Analyst Program! This will be a great opportunity to prepare and get to know the firm.

We encourage students across all majors to apply. This is a great opportunity to learn about the career path, while also preparing for an interview for a paid summer position.

The application is available at the link below. Deadline is September 13.

https://atkcareers.taleo.net/careersection/03d/jobdetail.ftl?job=003BB

We also are hosting a webinar to provide more information on September 10th from 7:15pm-8:00pm CDT. Register using the link below:

http://tinyurl.com/y2uyzx8l

If you have any questions about Kearney or the undergraduate bootcamp, please feel free to contact Kristen Robinson (Kristen.robinson@kearney.com) or Kristen Love (Kristen.love@kearney.com).

About Kearney

From day one, you will make a difference at Kearney. We promise immediate impact and growing advantage to our clients—and that same promise rings true for our people. You will work with peers to help our clients solve their most mission-critical issues as you expand your capabilities and pursue your passions. The rich, diverse backgrounds of our consultants have a direct impact on what our teams accomplish with our clients every day—a dynamic that has defined our culture for more than 90 years. Together, we drive meaningful results while growing lasting, transformational advantages.

We serve our clients by leveraging two dynamic teams of consultants: (1) general management consultants and (2) consultants in our Strategic Operations group. General management consultants address a broad range of strategic and operational issues to help our clients resolve their most pressing challenges. Consultants in Strategic Operations help clients address specific issues related to procurement and supply management or those that require innovative analytic solutions. Both teams work collaboratively to deliver forward-thinking value to companies worldwide.