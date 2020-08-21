ClearPath Strategies – Fall consulting internship

ClearPath Strategies is a boutique research and consulting firm. Our mission is to promote game-changing leaders and progressive forces around the world who tirelessly strive to make life better for more people. We provide research-based strategic advice and campaign support to politicians, business leaders, and advocacy organizations around the world. We help good people do great things that impact people in a positive way, and we have fun doing it.

We are seeking mission-driven candidates with excellent communication and analytical skills; interest in politics, global affairs, and public opinion research; and a healthy intellectual curiosity. You will fit in and probably like this job if you like learning about new places and new issues; enjoy taking on different challenges and tasks each day; have a strong work ethic and can work with either limited or explicit instruction; can work in a non-traditional office environment (co-working space); can juggle multiple tasks of varying intensity and difficulty, simultaneously; share ClearPath’s mission; are able to perform at a quick pace and have flexible hours; have a sense of humor.

