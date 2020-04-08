Breaking into Consulting Panel with upper-class students, hosted by MCG

Interested in a career in the world of consulting? Hear from current Middlebury upperclassmen who have secured internships and full-time jobs at top-tier consulting firms in strategy, management, and economic consulting at the annual Breaking into Consulting Panel hosted by Middlebury Consulting Group.
The panel will consist of a moderated session on the panelists’ experiences followed by an open Q&A session for participants.
Moderator: Olivia Reed ‘20 – Oliver Wyman
Panelists:
Alex Corda ‘20 – EY-Parthenon
Elisa Gan ‘20 – Analysis Group
Nolan Shapiro ‘21 – Kaiser Associates
Frances Vandermeer ‘20 – Accenture Federal
The program will be: Sunday, April 19th, at 1 pm ET via Zoom (link to be emailed prior to event).
Sign up here: https://forms.gle/D885EsgyoD58v52r9