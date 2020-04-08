Breaking into Consulting Panel with upper-class students, hosted by MCG

Interested in a career in the world of consulting? Hear from current Middlebury upperclassmen who have secured internships and full-time jobs at top-tier consulting firms in strategy, management, and economic consulting at the annual Breaking into Consulting Panel hosted by Middlebury Consulting Group.

The panel will consist of a moderated session on the panelists’ experiences followed by an open Q&A session for participants.

Moderator: Olivia Reed ‘20 – Oliver Wyman

Panelists:

Alex Corda ‘20 – EY-Parthenon

Elisa Gan ‘20 – Analysis Group

Nolan Shapiro ‘21 – Kaiser Associates

Frances Vandermeer ‘20 – Accenture Federal

The program will be: Sunday, April 19th, at 1 pm ET via Zoom (link to be emailed prior to event).

Sign up here: https://forms.gle/D885EsgyoD58v52r9