AT&T Summer Learning Academy – free online program. Apply by June 12.

The AT&T Summer Learning Academy is a free, unpaid self-paced online learning “externship” certificate program, designed to support college students looking for something to fill the void.

This program is open to all college students and consists of 80 hours of virtual, on-demand 24×7 content. Registration is open now for college students through June 12 and the program runs from June 22-July 20.

