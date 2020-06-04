Are you ready for the consulting case interview?

Check out these 7 resources to start learning about this unique interviewing style!
VAULT Guide to the Case Interview
https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/articles/7879
Log in to Handshake and this link takes you to the Resources area where VAULT access lives. Once inside VAULT, navigate to the “guides” area where you can explore the options under Consulting.
PrepLounge
https://www.preplounge.com/en/
PrepLounge is a case interview community where candidates with similar career goals get connected, practice cases and sharpen their consulting skills. It is the first of its kind in the world. Our initial focus is on management consulting, more specifically on the case interview preparation. This site charges a membership fee.
ManagementConsulted
https://managementconsulted.com
Management Consulted offers consulting case prep, resume edits, case study examples, practice cases, and more. Some of the resources on this site are provided for a fee.
Deloitte Consulting’s Interview Tips
www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/careers/articles/about-deloitte-careers-interview-tips.html
Deloitte Consulting’s Preparing for the Case Interview
http://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/careers/articles/join-deloitte-preparing-for-the-case-interview.html
McKinsey’s Interview Tips
http://www.mckinsey.com/careers/interviewing
Oliver Wyman’s Case Simulations
http://www.oliverwyman.com/careers/entry-level/interview-preparation.html#Caseinterviewtips