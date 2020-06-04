Are you ready for the consulting case interview?

Check out these 7 resources to start learning about this unique interviewing style!

VAULT Guide to the Case Interview

https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/articles/7879

Log in to Handshake and this link takes you to the Resources area where VAULT access lives. Once inside VAULT, navigate to the “guides” area where you can explore the options under Consulting.

PrepLounge

https://www.preplounge.com/en/

PrepLounge is a case interview community where candidates with similar career goals get connected, practice cases and sharpen their consulting skills. It is the first of its kind in the world. Our initial focus is on management consulting, more specifically on the case interview preparation. This site charges a membership fee.

ManagementConsulted

https://managementconsulted.com

Management Consulted offers consulting case prep, resume edits, case study examples, practice cases, and more. Some of the resources on this site are provided for a fee.

Deloitte Consulting’s Interview Tips

www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/careers/articles/about-deloitte-careers-interview-tips.html

Deloitte Consulting’s Preparing for the Case Interview

http://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/careers/articles/join-deloitte-preparing-for-the-case-interview.html

McKinsey’s Interview Tips

http://www.mckinsey.com/careers/interviewing

Oliver Wyman’s Case Simulations

http://www.oliverwyman.com/careers/entry-level/interview-preparation.html#Caseinterviewtips