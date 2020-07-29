AlphaSights Associate Program – Jan 2021 start date

This could be great for a super senior Feb or a recently graduated May alum looking for work.

“What should the start of your career look like? Do you look for an introduction to the world of business and exposure to a wide variety of industries? A role offering autonomy and measurable personal impact? A clear path towards leading your own team and managing blue-chip client relationships in two years’ time?

If this resonates with you, read on. AlphaSights is the world’s knowledge partner, comprised of ambitious professionals committed to accelerating progress for our clients and our people alike. From the moment you join us as an Associate, you’ll have significant autonomy and personal responsibility. You’ll receive training and professional development opportunities to help you excel in your role. Hard work, drive, and a commitment to delivering results will put you on a path to becoming a Manager in around two years from joining us, and a Vice President in around five.

AlphaSights provides global investment and business professionals with on-demand access to business expertise across all industries and geographies. Through AlphaSights, decision makers from investment management, private equity, management consulting, and corporates connect with a dynamic network of industry experts that provide qualitative and quantitative market insights, industry expertise, and execution support. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and our global team of 700+ professionals in nine offices on three continents, we support our clients 24/7 around the globe. AlphaSights regularly ranks as one of the fastest-growing companies in the world.”

Learn more at alphasights.com. And apply on Handshake here.