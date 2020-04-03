CCI Career Paths

Explore

Business, Finance, and Consulting

Back to the news

Accelerator Business Immersions at Vanderbilt Announces Changes for this summer


by

A new, fully remote program — Accelerator ® Virtual Business Immersion — ­has been created to provide college students and recent graduates with a real consulting and marketing experience to build their resume, along with self-paced business acumen.

The program offers two tracks — Leading Virtual Teams and Business Essentials — which can be completed separately or sequentially. Both tracks are open enrollment, with no application required, and participants earn a certificate upon completion of each.

Leading Virtual Teams is a one-week, project-based track with live instruction, group project work, and career development. Participants will learn to work with and lead teams in a virtual world; gain business knowledge to tackle today’s challenges; and develop higher-level skills to engage potential clients and customers online. They will also receive individual career coaching and professional development. The track is designed to equip students with a foundational understanding of consulting, marketing, and working in a virtual world.

Accelerator® Business Essentials is a three-day, online track offering foundational, self-paced online business classes prior to the start of Leading Virtual Teams. Over the course of three days, students will gain a broad understanding of the concepts and applications in the areas of Leadership, Operations, Innovation, and Personal Branding.

Leading Virtual Teams takes place June 7-13, 2020. Participants taking both tracks are encouraged to complete the Business Essentials track ahead of Leading Virtual Teams.

Click here to learn more about the program and register.

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.