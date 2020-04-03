Accelerator Business Immersions at Vanderbilt Announces Changes for this summer

A new, fully remote program — Accelerator ® Virtual Business Immersion — ­has been created to provide college students and recent graduates with a real consulting and marketing experience to build their resume, along with self-paced business acumen.

The program offers two tracks — Leading Virtual Teams and Business Essentials — which can be completed separately or sequentially. Both tracks are open enrollment, with no application required, and participants earn a certificate upon completion of each.

Leading Virtual Teams is a one-week, project-based track with live instruction, group project work, and career development. Participants will learn to work with and lead teams in a virtual world; gain business knowledge to tackle today’s challenges; and develop higher-level skills to engage potential clients and customers online. They will also receive individual career coaching and professional development. The track is designed to equip students with a foundational understanding of consulting, marketing, and working in a virtual world.

Accelerator® Business Essentials is a three-day, online track offering foundational, self-paced online business classes prior to the start of Leading Virtual Teams. Over the course of three days, students will gain a broad understanding of the concepts and applications in the areas of Leadership, Operations, Innovation, and Personal Branding.

Leading Virtual Teams takes place June 7-13, 2020. Participants taking both tracks are encouraged to complete the Business Essentials track ahead of Leading Virtual Teams.

Click here to learn more about the program and register.