Want to discover the joy of teaching?

Are you interested in teaching in “one of the most beautiful places on the planet, where the landscape, ecosystems, history, and culture offer learning opportunities that can’t be found anywhere else”? Hawai’i Preparatory Academy, a co-educational, college-preparatory, day and boarding school that serves kindergarten through 12th grade, plus a postgraduate year, is looking to hire 4 graduating Middlebury seniors for a 1-year Teaching Fellows Internship in Hawai’i.



Middlebury alum and Head of School, Patrick Phillips ’91 will be coming to campus to conduct 30-minute informational interviews Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2:00-5:00 PM in Axinn Rm. 105 with seniors interested in exploring teaching at a place-based experiential private school.

You can sign up for an interview slot by clicking “Apply” and submitting your materials and then being prompted to pick an interview slot.

Don’t wait–application deadline is Thursday, February 20th! Applications must be submitted through Handshake by visiting this job listing.