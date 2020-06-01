Summer live-in nanny needed for 2 young girls (for June, July, August)-Christmas Cove, ME

A family is seeking a live-in nanny for the full summer of 2020 (from June through August, with some flexibility on exact dates). They are a family with two working parents and two young girls (8 and 6). They live in NYC but spend summers in Christmas Cove, which is in South Bristol, Maine (closest larger town is Damariscotta). Caretaking would include: playing with them at home and beach (including swimming), playing on rocks, taking them to swim/tennis lessons, reading, writing, playing games, arts and crafts, and the basic cooking/cleaning associated with the children. They are looking for someone who loves children, is interested in their development, and who enjoys lots of outdoor summer activities, especially things associated with the water and boats (kayaking, sailing, rowing). Because this may be a summer without a lot of formal children’s programming / lessons, they need someone with a lot of energy to plan daily activities, outings and games. They are interested in people either in college or with a college or graduate degree, with solid babysitting and / or camp counselor experience. Some training in the field of education or child development is desirable but not required. Must have car.

If interested, please contact Sarah at sarahreid2010@gmail.com or text 917-929-2494 and let her know you heard about the opportunity from Middlebury.