Story Slam: The LGBTQIA+ Experience & Peace Corps

INFORMATION SESSION:

Tuesday, June 23rd 2020, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm EDT

Join Peace Corps they share stories about the challenging, rewarding, and inspirational moments from returned Peace Corps Volunteers within the LGBTQIA+ community. The Peace Corps is a service opportunity for motivated change-makers to immerse themselves in a community abroad, working side by side with local leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges of our generation. Serving in the Peace Corps is an experience of a lifetime. Note: They will be holding this event on a virtual platform instead of in-person. Please register to ensure that you receive access to join the event.