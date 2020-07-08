Resources for Fall Internships

Dear Students,

We know that many of you have made the hard decision to take a leave of absence for the Fall. Some of you may want to find internships for the Fall, so we thought it would be a good time to remind you of CCI’s Find an Internship page. Although CCI does not have funding for Fall or Spring internships, you will find both paid and unpaid opportunities in the resources below.

Here are our top 5 tips for seeking internships.

We suggest starting with Handshake. Click on the “Jobs” tab and then “Internships.” Select a location if desired. Next use your filters. We suggest searching by industry area (scroll through the industry areas and select those that interest you) and then do another search by job function to bring up other options. If you are only interested in remote opportunities, type “remote” into the search bar at the top of the page.

Next check out Handshake’s Resource section. (To navigate from Handshake’s home page, click on Career Center and then Resources.) Sample resources you’ll find include: CCI’s Career Path Pages – once on the career path of your choosing, navigate to the resources tab to find specific databases and web sites related to your interests.

– once on the career path of your choosing, navigate to the to find specific databases and web sites related to your interests. Midd2Midd – log in and then select MiddConnect to search for alums in your location, industry area of interest, or major. This platform is not to be used to ask directly for an internship but to ask for advice. Feel free to reach out to alums but always do your homework first and send a thank you when alums respond. See the Networking Guide in #4 below.

– log in and then select to search for alums in your location, industry area of interest, or major. This platform is not to be used to ask directly for an internship but to ask for advice. Feel free to reach out to alums but always do your homework first and send a thank you when alums respond. See the Networking Guide in #4 below. List of Past Internships – see what Midd students have done in the past and contact them for questions about their experience.

– see and contact them for questions about their experience. GoinGlobal – in addition to searching internships outside of the US , you can use the US city guides for seeking internships in your preferred US city.

in addition to searching , you can use the for seeking internships in your preferred US city. Idealist.org – lots of social impact internship and volunteer opportunities.

lots of and volunteer opportunities. And more, such as ArtSearch, Jopwell, Vault, and USAJobs.

Use LinkedIn to search “jobs” and then “internships” under experience level. Or reach out to alums for advice. Again, do your homework – see Networking Guide below for tips.

Research organizations on your own – start by searching the organization’s web site for internships. If you don’t find opportunities listed, then reach out with a well-crafted email to ask if they would be willing to take you on as an intern. See CCI’s Resume and Cover Letter Guides and tips on Networking.

CCI Advisors are available for appointments during the summer. Schedule an appointment via Handshake with the career advisor that matches your interest.

And for those who are interested, here are a few bonus ideas for Virtual Volunteering or “for fee” international virtual internship programs: SIT Study Abroad Virtual Internships, CEA’s Virtual Internships Abroad, and Global Experiences Virtual Internships.

Good luck! CCI is here for you!

P.S. Just a reminder: Middlebury does not offer credit for Fall or Spring internships but does offer the option of credit for Winter Term internships.