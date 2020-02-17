Passionate about education in the US?

Looking for a high-impact job after graduation? Teach for America is a leadership development organization that aims to end educational inequity in the United States. Teach for America corps members serve a two year commitment as teachers in over 50 locations across the country.

For those looking to learn more about the organization, or how to apply, the CCE will be hosting an information session on February 24th from 6-7 PM. All graduation years welcome. Speak with a recently accepted TFA Midd senior and enjoy the catered pizza!