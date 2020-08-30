One Door Closes, Another Virtual One Opens

While the pandemic has halted many in-person opportunities, it has also popularized virtual activities.

Conferences, information sessions, and other learning opportunities are one click away and offer valuable career information and advice. Here are some ways to take advantage of these activities.

1. Check Handshake and turn on email notifications

As most students know, Handshake helps students discover and explore internships, jobs, and organizations. However, it also has details for many events that are personalized to your specific career interests. By turning on notifications, you will be kept in the loop with anything that you may want to pursue a career in.

2. Read and subscribe to the CCI blogs

The CCI filters and features a multitude of opportunities regularly on THIS website. Posts will give details about information sessions and provide other valuable job postings. Subscribe by scrolling down to “CareerPath Sign Up” on the left side of any specialization. Fill in your information and check off all of your career interests.

3. Look Beyond

If you have a specific field or company you hope to work for, research it! You may be surprised at all the information that is being conveyed via online sessions. Additionally, many conferences have also pivoted from in-person to digital, causing them to be available at little or no cost.

If you are not familiar with the professional organizations in your field, look up “*field of interest* companies” or talk with a professor or CCI advisor.