New course: INTD 0121 Community-Connected Learning!

Are you civically-minded and want to impact social change in the community? Consider signing up for this class!

INTD 0121 Community Connected Learning

Community-connected learning supports civic knowledge cultivation, skill building, and identity development. In this course students will apply their relevant coursework to place-based contexts by collaborating with community partners independently or in groups to complete a community-connected learning project that will contribute to the public good. Center for Community Engagement (CCE) instructors will meet with students weekly in cohorts to explore the social issues raised in their experiences. Final projects may take a variety of forms, such as a portfolio, media production, or paper. Students who are not already involved with a CCE program should contact the instructor to be matched with a community partner. 3 hrs. lect.

This is a flexible online class, with the choice between an in-person or online discussion section. CCE instructors will meet with students weekly in cohorts to explore the social issues raised in their experiences. Students who are not already involved with a CCE Program should contact Ashley Laux, at alaux@middlebury.edu, to be matched with a community partner.