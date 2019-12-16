Mathematics Teaching Fellow-The Lawrenceville School

Doug Piper, a math teacher at The Lawrenceville School outside of Princeton New Jersey sent us this recruiting info: The Lawrenceville School is a 9th-12th grade boarding school of about 820 students. Each year we hire a Mathematics Fellow, typically a recent college graduate with an interest in teaching math; they are looking for math majors and minors. The position is a 2-year, full-time contract and includes housing and healthcare benefits. Candidates would be interested in teaching various levels of math and coaching 2 interscholastic sports. The 2-year program also includes graduate coursework, and the Fellows earn a Master’s degree in Education from UPenn concurrently.

Candidates should apply directly using the link below, or through The Lawrenceville School’s website (About tab, Employment tab). All are welcome to reach out with questions!

School website link

Application Link