K-12 Private School Teaching Jobs

Southern Teachers works with 650 K-12 private/independent, college-preparatory schools around the South. These schools list thousands of jobs throughout the year with Southern Teachers to find great educators to join their school communities. In light of the ever-changing job market, Southern Teachers works diligently to maintain and foster new relationships with member schools to know their hiring needs.

Southern Teachers is still looking for candidates who are:

passionate about their subject knowledge and hold a strong academic record

enthusiastic about working with kids

looking to be part of a collaborative and engaging environment

While teaching certification is a plus, it is not always required.

If you are interested in working at a private/independent school, you can find our application at SouthernTeachers.com. Our services are always free for candidates.We wish you a healthy and safe end to the school year.

If you have questions, contact:

Ali Buchanan | Recruitment Coordinator

434-295-9122 | SouthernTeachers.com