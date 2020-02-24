Alaska Fellows Program Working in the Social Sector

Interested in the social sector & working in Alaska? The Alaska Fellows Program (AFP) is a seven-to-nine month residential fellowship program that nurtures the next generation of Alaska-based leaders by pairing talented young people with strong communities and professional mentors.

Initially launched with a small pool of Yale graduates in 2014, the program now boasts alumni from 28 states and five countries and hosts fellows in Anchorage, Juneau, Sitka — and starting in fall 2020, Fairbanks. Forty-one percent of alumni continue to live and work in Alaska for a year or more following their fellowships.

By attracting young, dynamic professionals to the state of Alaska, AFP arrests and reverses the “brain drain” of young people supersaturating in Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, New York, and D.C. AFP also helps Alaska retain homegrown talent by connecting born-and-raised Alaskans with high-impact opportunities in their home state.

Fellows serve with a dynamic non-profit or public-sector organization for the fellowship term and receive modest living stipends and housing. Fellows live communally, work closely with professional mentors, and make lasting contributions to their host community.

For more information about the Application Process, view this page, as it will also give you a listing of the different available jobs posting throughout Spring 2020.