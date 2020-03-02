Interested in Creating a Best-in-Class Model for What Healthy School Food Environments Look Like?

What makes a great service member? A motivated leader who’s passionate about food education and eager to serve—especially in a community you call home. Your unique strengths will shape your service; you’ll use your interests and talents (plus our program resources!) to get kids excited about healthy food.You’ll grow through your service, too. In addition to a stipend, you’ll get access to dozens of resources and training opportunities and gain a network of inspired food education colleagues. After your service, our alumni program can help you make meaningful connections and build your career. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis through March 13, so apply early! If you need some inspiration to get started, check out last year’s Q&A with a few FoodCorps alums. We can’t wait to read your application!